Marquette County Health Department's Sarah Derwin appointed to state Suicide Prevention Commission

Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced the following appointments to the Suicide Prevention Commission.

Shaun Abbey, of Byron Center, is the battalion chief for the City of Kentwood Fire Department and the second district vice president for the Michigan Professional Firefighters Union. Mr. Abbey is appointed to represent a member who is nominated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Michigan Professional Firefighters Union. He is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Brian K. Ahmedani, Ph.D., of Brighton, is a research scientist and the director of research at the Center for Health Policy and Health Services Research at Henry Ford Health System and director of research for the Department of Psychiatry. He earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Social Work from Michigan State University. Dr. Ahmedani is appointed to represent a member who is a researcher with an advanced degree from a university that is located in this state and is nominated by the Michigan Association of State Universities. He is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Sarah Derwin, of Gwinn, is a health educator at the Marquette County Health Department. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Grand Valley State University. Ms. Derwin is appointed by the director of the Department of Health and Human Services to represent a member who is in charge of a local health department. She is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

William T. Beecroft, M.D., of Mason, is the behavioral health medical director for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from Michigan State University. Dr. Beecroft is appointed to represent health plans and is nominated by the Michigan Association of Health Plans and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. He is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Debra A. Brinson, of Eaton Rapids, is the interim executive director of the School-Community Health Alliance and the chief executive officer of Honor Community Health. She holds a Master of Public Administration from Western Michigan University. Ms. Brinson is appointed to represent a member who is nominated by the School-Community Health Alliance of Michigan for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Nancy Buyle, of Chesterfield, is the school safety and student assistant consultant for Macomb Intermediate School District. She holds a Master of Arts in Counseling from Oakland University. Mrs. Buyle is appointed to represent a member who is nominated by the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators and is trained in the "Michigan Model for Health" curriculum. She is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Jessica L. DeJohn, of Grand Rapids, is the regional coordinator for the Salvation Army Pathway of Hope. She holds a Master of Social Work from Western Michigan University. Ms. DeJohn is appointed to represent a member who is nominated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and represents a faith-based organization. She is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Frank K. Fischer, of Plymouth, is the executive director of the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI). He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Michigan University. Mr. Fischer is appointed to represent a national health care system whose work in this state focuses on providing comprehensive behavioral health services to children, adolescents, and adults throughout this state. He is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Danny H. Hagen, of Harrison Township, is the chief of the City of Hamtramck Fire Department and a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs Great Lakes Division and the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Public Safety Studies from Siena Heights University. Chief Hagen is appointed to represent a member who is nominated by the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Cary M. Johnson, of Lansing, is a corrections officer with the Michigan Department of Corrections and a union official with the Michigan Corrections Organization. She holds a Corrections Certificate from Jackson College. Mrs. Johnson is appointed to represent a member who is nominated by the Michigan Corrections Organization for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

John E. Joseph, of Grand Blanc, is the chief of police for Lansing Charter Township. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Western Michigan University. Chief Joseph is appointed to represent a member who has experience in suicide prevention and is nominated by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. He is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Thomas L. Reich, of Eaton Rapids, is the Eaton County Sheriff and the vice president of the Lansing Area Safety Council. He holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Lansing Community College. Sheriff Reich is appointed to represent a member who is a suicide loss survivor and is nominated by the Michigan Sheriffs' Association. He is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Ryan Schroerlucke, of St. Clair Shores, is a detective with the City of Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety and a member of the National Council for Behavior Health. He holds a Master of Science in Criminal Behavior from Tiffin University and is currently pursuing his Ph.D. in Forensic Psychology. Mr. Schroerlucke is appointed to represent a member who has knowledge or expertise in retiree or vulnerable adult mental health issues and is nominated by the Fraternal Order of Police. He is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Corbin J. Standley, of Lansing, is a graduate research assistant in the System exChange Lab at the Michigan State University Department of Psychology. He holds a Master of Arts in Ecological-Community Psychology from Michigan State University and is currently pursuing his Ph.D. in Ecological-Community Psychology. Mr. Standley is appointed to represent an undergraduate or graduate student who is studying or working in the area of suicide prevention and is nominated by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. He is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Kenneth Wolf, Ph.D., of West Bloomfield, is the CEO of Incident Management Team and a psychological consultant to the Police Officers Association of Michigan Lifeline and Fraternal Order of Police programs. He earned his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Wayne State University. Dr. Wolf is appointed to represent a member who is experienced in crisis intervention for suicide response and is nominated by the Police Officers Association of Michigan. He is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Richard Copen, Ph.D., of Bath, is the chief psychologist and director of the Michigan State Police Office of Behavioral Science. He earned his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from The Union Institute. Dr. Copen is appointed by the director of the Michigan State Police to represent a member with expertise in substance use disorders. He is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Zaneta Adams, of Muskegon, is the director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. She is a veteran of the United States Army and holds a Juris Doctor Degree from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School. Director Adams is appointed by the director of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Jennifer Morgan, of Boyne City, is the medical administrative director at Bear River Health at Walloon Lake. In the United States Air Force Reserves she was a mental health technician working with PTSD and trauma. Ms. Morgan was nominated by the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan and appointed by the director of the Department of Health and Human Services. She is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Adelle McLain Cadieux, Psy.D., of Holland, is a pediatric psychologist at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids and an assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics and Human Development at Michigan State University. She earned her Doctor of Psychology degree at Central Michigan University. Dr. Cadieux was nominated by the Michigan Psychological Association and appointed by the director of the Department of Health and Human Services. She is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

John Greden, M.D., of Ann Arbor, is the Rachel Upjohn Professor of Psychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences at the University of Michigan and the founder and executive director of the University of Michigan Comprehensive Depression Center. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Minnesota Medical School. Dr. Greden was nominated by the Michigan Psychiatric Society and appointed by the director of the Department of Health and Human Services. He is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Dawne Velianoff, of Grand Ledge, is the director of operations, training, and programs for the Michigan Primary Care Association and an adjunct professor at Saginaw Valley State University. She holds a Master of Social Work and a Master of Urban Planning from Wayne State University. Ms. Velianoff was nominated by the Michigan Primary Care Association and appointed by the director of the Department of Health and Human Services. She is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Cathrine Frank, M.D., of Birmingham, is the chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Services in the Henry Ford Health System and the chief medical officer at the Henry Ford Kingswood Hospital. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. Dr. Frank was nominated by the Michigan Health and Hospital Association to represent a member who is a physician licensed to engage in the practice of medicine or the practice of osteopathic medicine and surgery and has expertise in neurology, and appointed by the director of the Department of Health and Human Services. She is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

Lily Bothe, of Muskegon, is a veteran of the United States Air Force. She earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of North Carolina. Ms. Bothe is appointed by the director of the Department of Health and Human Services to represent a suicide attempt survivor. She is appointed for a term commencing April 3, 2020 and expiring April 2, 2024.

The Suicide Prevention Commission was signed into law in 2019 and became effective March 19, 2020. The Commission will work with state departments and agencies and nonprofit organizations to research the causes and possible underlying factors of suicide in Michigan.

The Commission consists of sixteen members recommended by various organizations and appointed by the Governor, a member appointed by the director of the Michigan State Police, a member appointed by the director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, eight members recommended by various organizations and appointed by the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the Michigan veterans' facility ombudsman.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

