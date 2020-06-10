Marquette County Health Department offering free COVID-19 tests this weekend

The Marquette County Health Department is working with the Michigan National Guard to provide free, community-wide testing to anyone wishing to be tested for COVID-19.

Drive-up testing will be offered at the Northern Michigan University Berry Events Center parking lot on Saturday, June 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Berry Events Center is located at 1401 Presque Isle Avenue in Marquette.

Anyone who is at least 18 years old can be tested and no prior doctor visit or recommendation is necessary.

Testing is free of charge.

Participants must bring a driver's license or other photo ID to register.

Anyone with questions should contact the Marquette County Health Department.