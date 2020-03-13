Marquette County Health Department acknowledges 'challenges' with COVID-19 testing

Marquette County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Kevin Piggott says anyone who thinks they have COVID-19 symptoms should contact their personal physician or provider.

"The reason for that is because we want to take appropriate precautions to protect everybody," said Piggott. "Not only the individual who believes they might be ill, but the people who might otherwise be exposed to that individual if they indeed turn out to have a COVID-19."

The state Department of Health and Human Services says there are twelve confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Lower Michigan, as of Thursday night. There are no confirmed cases in Upper Michigan. The state has been releasing new testing numbers in the late evening hours this week.

Without mentioning specifics, Piggott acknowledged confusion and challenges with testing availability. Click here to watch the full interview.

"I realize there are still challenges in regards to getting the testing, some of the logistics that go with it, and that's where we ask for peoples' patience," said Piggott.

He says most of the initial labs from Marquette County went to the state and took one or two days to get results.

Now there are more options, as UP Health System is able to refer labs to a national testing partner.

"There are tests that are going out of Marquette County, and I will say, at this point in time, there are no confirmed positive cases in Marquette County," said Piggott, late Thursday afternoon.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Michigan's chief medical executive and chief deputy health director says the state lab has enough test kits, and it's promising that private labs had started doing COVID-19 testing.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says she is concerned over the U.S. government's ability to keep pace with the demand.

MDHHS said it can test about 1,300 people, up from 300 last week. The state had approved 135 tests as of Thursday, of which 120 were negative and 12 were positive.