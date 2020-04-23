Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) urging people to limit travel to the UP

The Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) is again urging people to limit traveling to the UP to stop further spread of COVID-19.

While the UP does not have a high number of positive cases, COVID-19 is still present and the virus can spread to others, even if you aren't sick.

If you are essentially traveling to the UP, the health department asks for these individuals to quarantine in a safe space for 14 days from the day you arrived.

"The idea is that when people travel back to the up from other areas that might have higher rates of infection of covid-19 and they immediately go out into the community, they could be asymptomatic, and be spreading covid-19 within the community without knowing it,” said Patrick Jacuzzo, the Environmental Health Director and Public Information Officer for the Marquette County Health Department.

The health department strongly advises people to continue social distancing, and taking proper safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.