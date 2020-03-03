Marquette County Dems hold watch party for Super Tuesday

Tuesday night the Democratic Party of Marquette County hosted a viewing party for the Super Tuesday election results. In addition to that they were making calls on behalf of local and state candidates in the party who are up for re-election.

As the results started coming in around 8 Tuesday night members of the party gathered to watch and discuss what it means for the elections going forward. The party's Chair says they trust the election process.

"In general, we know that the process will have to play out, the primary system will work, the democrats are going to stand behind the primary candidate and try and get that individual elected who ever he or she may be," said Marquette County Democratic Party Chair, Brian Kerrigan.

It will be Michigan's turn to vote in the upcoming primary March 10. We'll have full coverage right here on TV6.

