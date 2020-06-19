Marquette County Community Resource Fair happening Friday

Citizens of Marquette County are invited to join Upper Peninsula Health Plan and Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions for the second annual Marquette County Community Resource Fair, taking place Friday, June 19, in Marquette from noon until 2:00 p.m.

Due to the current pandemic and the need to adhere to social distancing guidelines, this year’s event will be held in a drive-thru “Express Style” in the parking lot of Lakeview Arena.

Free and open to the public, the fair will connect residents with resources from local organizations that are available to assist and support their day-to-day health and social needs. Informational handouts will be distributed in tote bags, along with essential items such as thermometers, hand sanitizer, masks, and more. The Feeding America Mobile Food Truck will also be onsite again this year.

“Now more than ever, people need help,” said UPHP Chief Executive Officer Melissa Holmquist. “There are a lot of people who have lost their jobs and livelihood as a result of the pandemic, and may be unaware of the community resources available to help them. We hope this event will help make that connection, and provide people with the goods and services they need to get through this difficult time.”

Individuals planning to attend should enter into the Lakeview Arena parking lot from Pine Street. From there, traffic will flow behind the arena where the food truck will be parked and resource bags will be distributed. Attendees should exit the arena parking lot onto Fair Avenue. Although the drive-through method is preferred, individuals without vehicles will be allowed to walk through the event, following social distancing guidelines of maintaining a six-foot distance from others. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Additionally, several volunteers will be onsite to help direct traffic and distribute the food and resource bags, and will be taking every precaution to make this event as safe as possible.

“We understand this is not the ideal format for this event,” said Holmquist. “But, as in many other scenarios since the outbreak of COVID-19, we have had to be flexible and creative in bringing the event to the public safely, and we’re excited to still offer it, albeit in a scaled-down capacity. We look forward to helping our community.”