Marquette County Board makes budget adjustments as revenue sharing uncertainty looms

Updated: Tue 7:48 PM, May 05, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday night, the Marquette County Board made some first quarter budget adjustments amid revenue sharing uncertainty.

The board met Tuesday, via web conference, and unanimously approved five minor housekeeping-type budget adjustments. During the discussion however, commissioners discussed unease they've heard from other counties and townships about the potential loss of state-shared revenues.

The county relies on about $1.3 million in revenue sharing. The bulk of the revenue comes from property tax.

"We are in a fortunate position in that a large portion of our budget comes from property tax revenue and you heard from Jackie Lykins at a recent meeting that at least we have good news with our values for 2020," said Finance Manager for Marquette County Anne Giroux.

The County Administrator said they won't have a clearer picture as to how much revenue sharing will be available from the state until hopefully July.

 
