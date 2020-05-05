Marquette County Board makes budget adjustments as revenue sharing uncertainty looms

Tuesday night, the Marquette County Board made some first quarter budget adjustments amid revenue sharing uncertainty.

The board met Tuesday, via web conference, and unanimously approved five minor housekeeping-type budget adjustments. During the discussion however, commissioners discussed unease they've heard from other counties and townships about the potential loss of state-shared revenues.

The county relies on about $1.3 million in revenue sharing. The bulk of the revenue comes from property tax.

"We are in a fortunate position in that a large portion of our budget comes from property tax revenue and you heard from Jackie Lykins at a recent meeting that at least we have good news with our values for 2020," said Finance Manager for Marquette County Anne Giroux.

The County Administrator said they won't have a clearer picture as to how much revenue sharing will be available from the state until hopefully July.

