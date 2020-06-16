Marquette County Board approves entrance improvement project

Tuesday night the Marquette County Board approved a project to improve the courtyard around the entrance to the county jail and administration building.

The project will make a barrier free access ramp and replace existing deteriorated concrete at the entrance. Trees and shrubs will also be replaced with sod and the lighting fixtures will be replaced with LED lights. The project cost is a little more than $100,000 but needed a budget amendment as a service line beneath the concrete also needs to be replaced.

"So it is recommended based on the cast iron years to replace that bundle service line so you don't have to rip up all your concrete if you have an issue somewhere down the line, and unfortunately that pushes it up over the budget which you'll see in the recommendation where we have the extra overage for completing this project," said Aaron Karlsonm, Facilities Manager.

The work is expected to be wrapped up by Labor Day this year.