Reopening Update: COVID-19 testing in Marquette County

The Marquette County Health Department is very close to its daily testing goal as only five new cases of the virus were detected in the county last month.

Dr. Kevin Piggott, the department's medical director, says there are currently three active cases in the county. Out of the 56 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases during this outbreak, 41 people are considered to be recovered and 12 people have died.

Piggott says the department has been closely monitoring the two cases reported over the past weekend.

"Obviously that's been since the time which businesses are starting to open," Piggott said. "More activity's occurring. So we didn't know if that was the beginnings of a new start. So far now we've not had any additional, so hopefully that is just part of the sporadic nature at this point."

In Marquette County, there were 21 cases in March, 30 cases in April and 5 in May.

Piggott says the department wants to see 100 daily tests conducted in the county. The county averaged 97.6 tests per day last week. The above graph shows the average increasing over time. Piggott says this data excludes some initial surveillance testing conducted through the Michigan State Police at prisons and nursing homes.

It's still very important to continue following social distancing, face covering and hand washing guidelines, said Piggott.

