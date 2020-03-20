Marquette City Police reporting lower numbers of violence in community

The Marquette City Police is reporting lower numbers of violence in light of the coronavirus.

"It's been very quiet,” said Marquette City Police Captain Mike Laurila.

Captain Mike Laurila of the Marquette City Police says overall things are good in the community.

"Our calls for service haven't significantly increased,” he said.

Women’s Center of Marquette Executive Director Beth Casady says it's quiet in their building too.

"I can understand. I think people are reasonably very frightened right now and they're staying home,” she explained.

During these uncertain times, Casady says in domestic violence situations, people are more likely to bring their family together than tear it apart.

"Even if it's violence in the family, they know this is what they need to do,” she further stated.

But Casady says this won't last too long.

"I think that we're probably going to be seeing a spike in the weeks to come because people are out of work, money is becoming tight and people's stress levels are going to be going back up,” said Casady.

Casady reminds the community their outreach services and shelter is available 24-7.

The center plans to reduce staff, but their shelter will remain open as the coronavirus situation unfolds.

Captain Laurila didn't mention if and when they will see an increase in violence. But he reassures officers are ready and protected.

"We are out, we are visible and our patrol vehicles are patrolling the city at this time,” he said.

Marquette City Police guarantees they will continue responding for service and emergency calls.