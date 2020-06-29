Marquette City Police remind residents of fireworks ordinance

With Marquette joining other cities and towns cancelling their fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July, police are reminding residents about the city ordinance.

Marquette Police remind residents of fireworks ordinance.

June 29 through July 4, fireworks can be lit off between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. Police say extra patrols will be out specifically looking for fireworks violations. Other violations include lighting fireworks while intoxicated, igniting fireworks on public property, and possessing fireworks as a minor.

"We hope everybody would be responsible when it comes to lighting off the fireworks unfortunately in the past we've seen that not be the case and that why I think the city looked to develop this fireworks ordinance, what we're really trying to do is educate the public," said Marquette City Police Chief, Blake Rieboldt.

The fine for violating the ordinance is $1,000 for each instance.

