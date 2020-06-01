Marquette City Police, County Sheriff speak in favor safe, non-violent protests

Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, there have been protests nationwide, even here in the Upper Peninsula. During a busy weekend of protesting in the city of Marquette, the City Police Department remained hands off, allowing protesters to voice their opinions peacefully.

Marquette City Police Captain Mike Laurila, and Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt on Monday, both expressed the same sentiment over the protests, and the death of George Floyd.

"Anyone who saw the video of George Floyd basically being killed; if you didn't get sick to your stomach or nauseated watching that or listening to it, then you're not a human being," said Zyburt about the death of Floyd.

When speaking on the protests in Marquette, Laurila said, "we've been very happy with how peaceful things have been, we had a couple of minor instances that were dealt with on their own, so it's been good."

The Marquette City Police Department goes through annual training regarding race and cultural diversity. The goal is to ensure that everyone the officers encounter is treated fairly, and equally.

"So we're constantly aware and making sure that these trainings are implemented and that we keep record of it," said Laurila.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Department has had their budget cut, and have that same training less frequently, but according to Sheriff Zyburt, there have been no problems with his deputies during his time in office.

“Tor the four years that I've been in charge, nothing has come to my desk like that," said Zyburt.

There is a system in place for reporting if an officer or deputy abuses their power.

"If a citizen comes in and files a complaint, or if that complaint is made even anonymously, we investigate that, and we follow through to see what transpired and what needs to be done," said Laurila.

Zyburt and Laurila both adding that bias policing is not tolerated by either department.

The Marquette City Police continue to be hands off during protests and say they would only get involved if there is violence or destruction of property.

