Marquette City Planning Commission approves special use permit for marijuana retail facility

During its meeting on Tuesday, May 5, the Marquette City Commission unanimously approved a special use permit application for a Marijuana retail facility in South Marquette.

The application comes from Fresh Coast Provisioning of Charlevoix, Michigan. It’s approved for use at 100 Genesee Street, at the current Farmer Q’s location.

City staff did raise questions about the current landscaping plans for the site potentially causing problems with nearby U-S 41. The special use permit was approved under conditions that Fresh Coast Provisioning works with the city on this issue.

“Staff recommends the following condition of approval: that an amended plan is submitted to meet staff comments, including discussion with the city arborist to amend the landscaping plan as per arborist suggestions,” said Sarah Mittlefehldt, member of the Planning Commission.

The plan was approved despite concerns from members about limited parking available at the site.