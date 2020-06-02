Marquette City Planning Commission approves special use permit at former Auto Zone property

The Marquette City Planning Commission approved a special use permit for a marijuana retail facility at the former Auto Zone property on West Washington Street during its meeting on Tuesday night.

This is now the second approved marijuana retail facility on Washington Street, with the second being across the road from the Auto Zone property.

The planning commission also approved a special use permit for use at the Blackrocks Brewery property on Third and Michigan Street. This permit allows them to expand food and beverage service, following the purchase of the building next to the pub in February.

“This looks pretty well thought out, and I think they’ve dealt with a lot of the issues that we’ve seen previously. So, I don’t have any real issues that jump out at me. It seems like a nice improvement to Third Street.” said Joy Cardillo, Chair of the Marquette Planning Commission.

Also during the meeting, the commission approved another special use permit at Rippling River Resort. This is for changing the location of a pizza oven on site.