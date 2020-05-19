Marquette City Planning Commission approves a second permit for marijuana retail in South Marquette

The Marquette City Planning Commission, unanimously approved another special use permit for a marijuana retailer in South Marquette on Tuesday, May 19.

The approved application was submitted by Lauren Investments of Bloomington Hills for use at 1090 South Front Street in Marquette, in the building once occupied by Beef-a-Roo.

During a May 5 meeting, the planning commission approved a similar permit at the current Farmer Q’s location. The second permit was approved despite some concerns that two retailers in close proximity could pose some problems.

“Competition is good, it will drive prices down, it will create less monopolies. If anything, maybe it will be a boom to the south side,” said Tony Ruiz, Board Member of the Marquette City Planning Commission.

Following that decision, the planning commission voted down a permit request from Verizon Wireless to build a communications tower at 1009 Bluff Street. This is because of concerns over possible property value losses in the areas surrounding the proposed tower.

Also during the meeting, the Planning Commission approved a site plan for a Veterinarian Clinic at 933 N. Lakeshore Boulevard, the former Coco’s location.