Marquette City Commissioner Andrew Lorinser submits letter of resignation

Marquette City Commissioner Andrew Lorinser submitted his official letter of resignation Monday evening at the Marquette City Commission meeting.

The meeting was not open to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The commission unanimously recognized and accepted Lorinser’s resignation.

Lorinser cited his reason for resigning is his mental health being impacted in recent weeks, due to what he calls division in the community, involving the subject of Marquette Senior High School’s nickname debate.

“I am disheartened that the debate over our high school nickname became so personal and so divisive, I hope the Board of Education makes a decision for the betterment of our community however they see fit,” said Lorinser. “I stand by my position on the issue but I do not wish any further fraction in Marquette because of my service. “

Lorinser said he came to the decision to resign on his own after serving for six months.

The Marquette City Commission has 60 days from now to process the resignation and find a replacement.

