Marquette City Commission passes resolution against racism

The Marquette City Commission reaffirmed its commitment to racial justice Monday night amid nationwide protests honoring George Floyd.

The commission voted unanimously Monday night to pass a resolution in support of the enforcement of the nondiscrimination ordinance. It also stated its opposition to the systemic racism in the U.S..

The move comes after several days of protesting in the city in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"We all supported this resolution tonight (Monday) and that felt really good and I'm hopeful that our community sees that as supportive and that we're looking for ways to contribute to the solution, " said Marquette Mayor Jenna Smith.

Demonstrations in the city of Marquette have remained peaceful. Other towns and cities across the U.P., and the country, have held protests as well.

To read the full resolution, click here

