Marquette City Commission looking to fill vacancy quickly

Monday night the City of Marquette is asking for residents to step up and fill a vacancy. Commissioners unanimously passed measures to prepare online and mail-in applications to fill a spot on the commission. They were working remotely as per the stay safe stay home order.

The seat is one vacated by former commissioner Andrew Lorinser who resigned during the last meeting. City Manager Mike Angeli says this is a great opportunity.

"This is an opportunity that usually doesn't happen very often but has happened to us now three times in the last three years and it's an opportunity for people who might be interested in serving who are willing to step up and we encourage anybody that's interested to please apply," said Angeli.

The commission is looking to act quickly. They'll accept applications until April 4 p.m. Thursday April 9. They hope to fill the vacancy during their next regular meeting April 13.

