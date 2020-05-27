Marquette City Commission holds work session to address covid-19 impact

The Marquette City Commission Wednesday night got an update on the impact of the covid-19 crisis on the city's finances, its businesses and more. In a joint meeting with representatives from the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Invest UP and the Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) commissioners took in a lot of information.

There were presentations from the groups as well as the city's Chief Finance Officer. One of the main topics though was the idea of looking to close parts of Washington and Third streets to allow businesses to move parts of their operations onto the sidewalks. Becky Salmon from the DDA explained there were several major logistical problems with the plan however.

"I think at this point we'll just pin this conversation for now, it's something that probably will come up at a later date, but I would trust the DDA to help that effort, if and when it makes sense obviously, different commissioners may have different opinions on that, we can continue to discuss that but I think for the sake of tonight's work session we need to move on," said Marquette Mayor, Jenna Smith.

The commissioners also had questions regarding money from the state with an eye on the city's budget however that issue has many unknown answers at this point.

