Marquette City Commission currently in the process of filling an empty seat

The Marquette City Commission is currently in the process of filling an empty seat.

During Monday night's Marquette City Commission meeting, City Commissioner Andrew Lorinser submitted his letter of resignation and it was accepted.

According to the city charter, whenever a city commissioner resigns, the city has 60 days from that moment of accepting the resignation letter, to either replace the commissioner or move the replacement to the next general election.

“Historically we've replaced two commissioners since I've been here and in both cases we've implemented the 60 day rule and accepted applications from interested parties, and then the commission has reviewed those applications through a selection process,” said Mike Angeli, Marquette City Manager.

Angeli says the selection process is very similar to how the city commission picks the mayor and mayor pro tem.

