Marquette City Commission approves resolution supporting emergency powers for Mayor

Tuesday night the Marquette City Commission approved a resolution supporting emergency powers granted to Marquette Mayor Jenna Smith. The move allows more flexibility to grant special use permits for outdoor seating areas as more businesses look to reopen.

City staff is working with the downtown development authority and businesses to determine what steps can be taken moving forward.

"It's something that probably needs a longer, bigger discussion, probably led by the DDA and then if they're able to support and approve some kind of modification then that would come to the City Commission for review," Mayor Smith said.

There is a two-hour work session scheduled for May 27 to further discuss the process of businesses reopening as well as the financial status of the city and the overall impact from covid-19. That meeting is set for 5 p.m. via video conferencing.

