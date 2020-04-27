Marquette City Commission approves rezoning in south Marquette

Monday night the city of Marquette Commissioners voted to change zoning for a property in south Marquette to allow the possibility of a marijuana based business.

Meeting remotely via Zoom the City Commission addressed a proposal to change zoning for the property which was the former site of the Steinhaus Market and before that the Union Grill. There are two stipulations to the re-zoning however, the site cannot be used for grower-excess or be allowed as a marijuana consumption establishment. The city's Director of Community Development weighed in on if this was an issue of spot-zoning.

"The way that the statute was written by the legislature is it says that once a person offers you these things, then spot zoning isn't applicable because now they're in a situation of trying to make the parcel better and the offer better for the community to address a lot of the concerns," said Dennis Stachewicz, Director of Community Development for Marquette.

A couple of residents who live near the property voiced their objection during public comment. The commission passed the motion with a vote of 5-2 in favor.

