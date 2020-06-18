Marquette City Band to kick off limited concert series next Thursday

The Marquette City Band is returning this summer but with a limited concert season.

The group announced the news at their rehearsal Thursday in preparation for their first show of the summer next Thursday at Marquette Commons, making it the first of five.

People are invited to attend their "Drive-in Concert" where guests must remain inside their cars while listening to music celebrating our local "Heroes" and feature the "Hope Starts Here" march and "We Shall Overcome."

"When the guidelines changed and they allowed more people to have activities outdoors, then we were able to resume our concert season. We would've started two weeks ago with the first concert but now this is the end of June, and we're finally getting started here and looking forward to all the different things that we can do," said Marquette City Band Director and Conductor, Steve Grugin.

The Marquette City Band will host future concerts at Presque Isle Park while following social distancing guidelines, including asking people to wear masks.

The dates of those concerts can be found here .