Marquette City Band to hold Fourth of July concert Saturday

The Marquette City Band will holds its annual Fourth of July concert this Saturday, July 4 at the Presque Isle Bandshell.

The Marquette City Band prepares for its Fourth of July concert.

Conductor Steve Grugin says the audience can expect to hear some familiar patriotic songs as well as some original pieces with patriotic themes.

Grugin says attendees are asked to bring their own seating and expect to sit with social distancing in mind.

The concert is at 2 p.m. at the bandshell, located at Presque Isle Park off Peter White Drive in Marquette.

Watch the interview above to hear more from Grugin.

You can learn more about the Marquette City Band on its website.