Marquette City Band postpones 2020 Summer Concert Series

The Marquette City Band has decided to put its 2020 Summer Series on hold until further notice.The decision was announced in a press release published on the organization's Facebook page Saturday afternoon.

The Marquette City Band made this decision because COVID-19 social distancing protocols have made it impossible to present the first few concerts of the summer.

The Upper Peninsula Community Band Festival has been rescheduled to the 2021 summer season as well. The organization has not yet canceled 2020 summer concerts, but Board President Lantz Whitfield said it's a decision they may have to make.

According to Whitfield, the City Band is looking into alternative performance opportunities, such as online concerts and are also discussing ways to make previous performances easily accessible to anyone interested.