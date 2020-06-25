Marquette City Band holds first "Drive-In Concert" on Thursday evening

The Marquette City Band held its first “Drive-In Concert” at the Marquette Commons on Thursday evening.

The theme of the concert was celebrating our local heroes.

Audience members sat inside or outside their cars while listening to the music, in order to maintain social distance guidelines due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Marquette City Band Director, Stephen Grugin, said band members are taking extra safety precautions.

“So all the band members are wearing masks right until they start playing and all the chairs are set up six feet apart at least,” said Grugin. “We are sanitizing equipment, we are making sure we don’t share equipment.”

The concert was also live streamed on the Marquette City Band’s Facebook page.

The next concert will be taking place on Saturday, July 4, at the Presque Isle Bandshell.

You can find the full list of upcoming concerts here .

