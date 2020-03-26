Marquette Branch Prison could house inmates isolated for COVID-19

The Michigan Department of Corrections says inmates exposed to COVID-19 could be transferred to Marquette Branch Prison for isolation as part of the department's COVID-19 response plan.

Below is the complete statement MDOC Spokesperson Chris Gautz sent TV6 & FOX UP on Thursday morning:

"The MDOC has established a COVID-19 response plan, which includes a number of contingencies. Among those contingencies is designating certain facilities on a regional basis where prisoners can be safely isolated to receive treatment if isolation and treatment cannot be safely accomplished at their current facilities. Marquette Branch Prison has readied some capacity, as have other facilities around the state, should this be necessary. At this time, no prisoners have been transferred to Marquette, and there are no current plans to transfer the positive prisoner from Newberry, but transfers could happen in the future if need dictates that action. Should these transfers occur, all staff would have proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when working with or near these prisoners and COVID-19 protocols that have been developed in conjunction with DHHS, the CDC, and other experts will be in place."

This is a developing story. Further comments from the MDOC and the union that represents Corrections Officers will be added soon.