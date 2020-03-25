Marquette Board of Light and Power announces adjustments to operations

Effective March 24, in conjunction with the Governor’s "Stay Home" mandate, the Marquette Board of Light and Power (MBLP) has reduced the number of employees reporting to our facilities in an effort to reduce the coronavirus from spreading.

Because electricity has been deemed a critical infrastructure both at the state and federal levels, keeping our workforce safe and healthy is a top priority. To reduce the possible exposure to our workforce, some employees are now working remotely from home in conjunction with the Executive Order; others are reporting to work daily offsite, while critical personnel are continuing to work at the Marquette Energy Center.

To maintain the reliability and integrity of our electric system, employees are continuing with important daily maintenance programs. Please limit contact with our field personnel to help reduce possible exposure to our workforce. The MBLP has also expanded our Social Distancing guidelines for those employees who continue to report to our facilities.

The MBLP continues to answer telephone calls at 228-0311 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition, utility personnel are ready 24/7 to respond to emergencies and system trouble by calling 228-0300 as we continue to provide our customers with safe, reliable electric service.

Employee and Customer safety is our number one concern; The Marquette Board of Light & Power will continue to assess and monitor recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local health officials, and will follow any mandates issued by the state or federal government decisions relating to the pandemic.

Updates from the Marquette Board of Light & Power can be found at www.mblp.org/coronavirus-covid-19.