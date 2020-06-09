Marquette Black Lives Matter protest group holds peaceful sit-in at Babycakes Muffin Company

On Tuesday, the Marquette Black Lives Matter protest group took to the streets in a different way to voice their concerns after the owner of Babycakes Muffin Company posted what they say are offensive remarks as part of a Facebook conversation.

“Just terms that you shouldn’t advertise in a sense,” said Future Social Justice for Us Director, Fred Sims. “I understand that is your (his) personal Facebook page, but honestly screenshot anything these days, and screenshots are forever.”

Some of the comments are listed here:

1) "It's not a black white thing at all. These are lawless thugs that should be dealt with as such."

2) "Try taking your feelings out of the picture, which is almost impossible for you, but show me hard statistics on racism. The fact of this matter is this. THE number one killer of young black men is young black men. Period!"

These words written by John Scheidt sparked Sims and others to stand outside of Babycakes to hopefully educate him on the Black Lives Matter movement, and even start a possible conversation.

"We're not taking the silence anymore so we're going to be as loud as we can be,” said Sims. “We're going to rotate in and out of the business, and we're going to occupy the space as long as we can today (Tuesday).”

Other reactions to his remarks prompted some people to leave several comments on Babycakes' Yelp page regarding his statements, and discouraging people from visiting.

But the Black Lives Matter protest group responded by organizing Tuesday’s peaceful sit-in, and even leaving tips for the employees, who didn't ask protesters to leave.

“It's unfortunate that the statements that he made came out that way. I just wish that we could sit and have a conversation, and come to some sort of understanding because that's where we're going to find any sort of peace,” said Future Social Justice for Us Associate Director, Alex Cowles.

After Tuesday’s sit-in, the protesters say they're hopeful the owner will want to have a conversation to learn and grow from this situation.

The owner of Babycakes, John Scheidt responded to TV6 News Tuesday afternoon about the protest, and he says he completely supports the Marquette protesters.

Scheidt says what the Minneapolis Police Officer did to George Floyd is nothing short of evil, and that this is more than a black and white thing. He says people of all color, resorting to violence is abhorrent.

Those in silent protest Tuesday at Babycakes, were peaceful and respectful. Scheidt also says he offered them free coffee while they were there.