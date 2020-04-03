Marquette BLP reminds community to practice social distancing with employees

The Marquette Board of Light and Power is reminding the community to stay mindful of social distancing guidelines with its employees.

During the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, the Marquette BLP continues to be fully operational. Its put many guidelines in place to protect their employees from the potential spread of coronavirus.

Over the last couple weeks, they’ve reported a few incidents where community members have approached workers out in the field doing essential tasks.

“We’re just kind of reminding people that we’re still going to be going to work everyday, and still have to do maintenance and other work activities out in the field. We just want people to be mindful of what they’re doing and to make sure they stay away from them,” said Tom Carpenter, Executive Director of the Marquette BLP.

If a utility worker is performing a task at or near your house, they are asking that you still keep the six foot distance in consideration.

In addition to social distancing guidelines, the Marquette BLP says that interacting with employees can create added safety concerns.

