Marquette BLP provides update on Shiras Steam Plant

The Marquette Board of Light and Power provided an update on the Shiras Steam Plant demolition project during Tuesday’s meeting.

Starting this week, they are beginning to ship ash, dirt and coal from the site to the Haywire Landfill in Manistique. This is being done as part of a pilot project with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. The materials are being sent to help solve some slope and stability issues at the Haywire Landfill.

“We’ve been working with the state for the last few weeks on finding kind of creative ways to reuse this product. We thought it had value as being dirt for some kind of construction project. They’ve helped us out and they are in agreement with trying to find a way to reusing it instead of just landfilling it,” said Tom Carpenter, Executive Director of the Marquette BLP.

Under the pilot project, the BLP is working with EGLE to do testing on the materials. The BLP hopes to know if they can move forward with the project long term by the end of the week.

