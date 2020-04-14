Marquette BLP partners with Iron Fish Distillery to supply hand sanitizer to UP businesses

A lower peninsula distillery is providing the upper peninsula with essential personal protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville can usually be found producing a variety of spirits in its facility. However, its focus has now shifted to hand sanitizer production.

Before opening Iron Fish, owners Richard and Sarah Anderson were long-time residents of Marquette. Hand sanitizer is currently in high demand in the UP, so when Tom Carpenter, Executive Director of the Marquette BLP heard about their new product, he wanted to get in touch with his old friends.

“I just called Richard and asked him if they were, and it was true, and if they could maybe send us some, we could buy some from them, and they immediately agreed to that. From there, he asked me if I thought anybody else in the area might need some,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter reached out to local businesses, government organizations and health services. Within a week, over one hundred gallons of hand sanitizer were ordered.

“This was an unbelievable opportunity to actually reach out and work with good friends to make sure that Marquette was covered, and that we had an opportunity to make sure that everyone could focus on other challenges,” said Richard Anderson, Co-Owner of Iron Fish Distillery.

Imperial Beverage in Ishpeming is transporting two hundred gallons of hand sanitizer at no cost to help with the project. The Marquette BLP is also donating hand sanitizer to local nonprofits that are working with vulnerable populations.

If your nonprofit would like to receive a donation, email mqtdonation@ironfishdistillery.com.

If you would like to order hand sanitizer, email info@ironfishdistillery.com.

