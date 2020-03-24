Marquette BLP makes changes to billing process during coronavirus outbreak

Marquette Board of Light and Power held its monthly meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

To comply with the shelter in place order, the meeting was closed to the public. Residents could call into the meeting to listen in and offer public comment.

The agenda was amended to include discussion on the coronavirus pandemic. During this time, they’re incorporating many work from home practices to adhere to social distancing practices.

The BLP is working on implementing changes to billing practices, suspending fees and charges associated with any late fees charged.

"The situation here is going to likely put some people into financial hardships, and businesses. So, we’re encouraging anybody that has any trouble to give us a call and we’ll start making arragnements,” said Tom Carpenter, Executive Director of the Marquette BLP.

Also during the meeting, the board awarded purchase of a plow truck from Signature Ford of Owosso, Mich. and two fleet pickup trucks from Marthaler GMC of Marquette.