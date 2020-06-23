Marquette BLP adopts new collection procedures

The Marquette Board of Light and Power today, voting unanimously to adopt new collection procedures for services.

It was voted on during a regular meeting of the board, held over phone conferencing. The change will shorten the current timeline before a shutoff will occur due to an outstanding payment from 61 days to 44 days.

The hope is that the procedure change will allow employees to help get customers on track sooner than before.

“We kind of came to the realization that what we were doing is we were putting off the inevitable, and we were delaying the time that it took for us to work with our customers to help. By shortening that timeframe, the idea is we’re actually working with our customers sooner and getting them help sooner so they aren’t as far behind,” said Mark Link, Chief Financial Officer of the Marquette BLP.

The updated procedure aligns the Marquette BLP shutoff timeline closer to industry standards.