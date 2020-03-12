Marquette Area Public Schools outlines plan for coronavirus protections, possible outbreak

Marquette Area Public Schools says it has developed a four-tiered plan to address potential coronavirus protections and possible outbreak with more of its plan being rolled out Thursday.

This plan was submitted to the Marquette County Health Department for feedback and approval, which was received. As events continue to unfold, MAPS says its plan will be flexible and responsive to directives from the State of Michigan and the county health department.

As of 9:00 a.m. Thursday, MAPS says it has initiated Tier 1 of the plan and is working to implement parts or all of Tier 2. In the Tier 1 phase, Linda Johnson, the school nurse, issued a letter to staff/students/families on best practices to avoid the spread of the virus.

Elementary principals implemented a K-5 hand wash program throughout the school day. Building custodians outfitted each classroom with a kit consisting of disinfectant spray and paper toweling to be used to wipe down desks, door handles, and other hard surface areas. MAPS has asked custodians to outfit each 6-12 classroom with hand sanitizer.

MAPS is distributing a disinfectant spray and microfiber wipe for the purpose of sanitizing chromebooks and iPads. Lastly, the district has asked custodians to focus more attention on sanitizing common areas and classrooms.

The Tier 2 phase calls for more insulating factors to keep students, staff and community members safe. As MAPS rolls out parts or all of this phase Thursday, the district says it will communicate those changes to students and parents.

MAPS says it has contingency plans developed for Tier 3 and 4 phases if necessary. The determining factor for escalation of tiers will be the spread of the virus from a national/state level, to a regional level, to a local level and lastly, a school level; or, factors determined by the state or county.

MAPS says it will continue to work with community leaders, the health department, neighboring districts and state officials to make the best decisions for providing a healthy, safe learning environment for students until such time the State of Michigan or county health department step in and determine the district can no longer do so.