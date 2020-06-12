Marquette Area Public Schools honors retiring employees

Employees retiring from Marquette Area Public Schools were honored during the drive-in graduation ceremony on Friday Night.

10 staff members were honored, including teachers, counselors, aides and a custodian. Each retiree was introduced to the stage by administration from their school building. They each received a bell as a gift for their hard work during their time with the district.

With the state mandated school closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, these educators are finishing their careers without in-person instruction since March.

“It’s been a great district to work for, I feel so lucky to have worked with the kids. It’s been an unusual ending to the school year, and an unusual way to finish my career, but feel pretty great that there was a way to say goodbye to everybody,” said Patti Karwoski, Counselor at MAPS for 22 years

In past years, retirees were honored at an event during a school board meeting.