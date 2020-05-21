Marquette Area Blues Fest canceled for 2020

Citing concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marquette Area Blues Society Board of Trustees has voted to cancel the 2020 Marquette Area Blues Fest.

The musical festival was scheduled to take place over Labor Day weekend at Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

The board's main concerns were for the safety of attendees, volunteers, and artists due to the uncertainty surrounding the virus, specifically regarding the safety of large gatherings.

The board also cited the potential loss of revenue due to financial hardships as another key factor in the decision to cancel.

Headline acts that had already been signed for 2020 have all expressed an interest in returning to the Blues Fest in 2021. The board says that any advanced ticket sales will be honored for Blues Fest in 2021.

For more information on the Marquette Area Blues Society, click here.

