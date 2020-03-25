MarqTran to suspend fixed route service starting Monday, March 30

Starting Monday, March 30, the Marquette County Transit Authority (MarqTran) will no longer be offering fixed route services.

This is due to the Shelter in Place executive order currently in effect. Only door to door services will be offered for essential purposes. These include rides to work, to the pharmacy, the hospital or to the grocery store.

“By doing the door to door, it allows us to limit how many passengers are on the bus at one time. Also, when going from origin to destination, the time is limited on the bus so you’re not driving from one bus to another so you’re basically on one bus,” said Delyn Klein, Executive Director of the Marquette Transit Authority.

All MarqTran services will operate as usual until March 30. Then, all door to door rides will be free of charge.

Rides can be scheduled by calling the MarqTran dispatch at (906) 225-1112. Fixed route services will be suspended until the Shelter in Place order is lifted.