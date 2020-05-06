Markkanen announces re-election bid for 110th District State House seat

State Representative Greg Markkanen of Hancock announced his re-election bid for the 110th District State House seat Wednesday.

Before serving as a member of the legislature, the Army veteran was an educator, teaching life skills, special education, and social studies in the Copper Country.

“I’ve had the honor of serving the people of the Western U.P. for the last year and a half, and I continue to recognize the need to have our voices heard in Lansing. That is why I have decided to seek re-election.

“In my first term, we accomplished so much for hardworking Yoopers. From securing auto insurance reform and assisting constituents daily with state issues to acquiring millions of dollars in grants to benefit our peninsula, the 110th District is seeing results. However, our work is just getting started.

“It is more imperative than ever that we continue to bring Sisu and practical conservative leadership to Lansing, addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and

keeping our Governor’s aggressive emergency power use in check. Rebuilding our state economy and budget won’t be easy--but I’m ready to roll up my sleeves, ensuring that the western U.P. continues to have a strong voice at the table."

Representative Markkanen encourages residents to reach out to him directly to share feedback or ideas. Markkanen can be reached at 906-370-7184 or

Markkanen2020@gmail.com.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/VoteMarkkanen/.

