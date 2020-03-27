Marinette County sheriff offers up message after first COVID-19 case confirmed there

The Marinette County Sheriff, Jerry Suave, is offering reminders of help and hope on Friday in a Facebook video post.

"On this Friday, I wanted to reassure you of what we're doing, what we're not doing, and where we're going in the future for our planning and preparation of the COVID-19 pandemic," Sheriff Sauve begins the March 27 video.

Sheriff Suave also mentioned the confirmed COVID-19 case in Marinette County.

Sheriff Suave spoke of the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In my three and a half decades of law enforcement in this county, I don't know that we've faced a bigger issue than [COVID-19]," the sheriff said. "So, more than ever, we need the cooperation of the public."

The sheriff said they are also not stopping cars to ask for travel permits, but he said law enforcement continues to do their jobs, and stand ready for anything that comes the department's way.

On a personal level, Sheriff Suave spoke of his elderly parents and not being able to see his grandchildren.

"It's difficult, it's personal for me, too," he said. "...We all need to do our part. We all need to continue to be at our best....Let's be good citizens, all of us."

Check out Sheriff Suave's full message, embedded below.

For other information from the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, check out its Facebook page.