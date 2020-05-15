Marinette County releases best practices for businesses opening after stay-at-home order lifted

Marinette County Public Health is not issuing orders at this time to direct how businesses and organizations operate.

“The decision to not issue orders was made after a great deal of research and careful consideration,” said Molly Bonjean, Marinette County Public Health Officer. Public Health urges businesses and residents to follow best practices to stay healthy and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses should adopt appropriate safety guidelines to protect their customers and staff. Businesses are encouraged to refer to Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for best practices.

Here are a few general precautions that businesses should take:

- Provide proper personal protective equipment (PPE) to staff. A mask is encouraged by

all staff.

- Offer handwashing or hand sanitizing to both staff and patrons.

- Sanitize frequently touched surfaces (ex: pens, phones, carts, door handles, pin pads,

etc.) between each user.

- Remove any items that cannot be sanitized.

- Consider assigning staff to clean and disinfect areas of the work place regularly.

- Post signage on the front door letting patrons know about changes to your policies

and instructing them to stay away if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

- Place markers on the floor to indicate social distancing of at least 6 feet.

- Clean and sanitize public restroom facilities every two hours.

Marinette County residents and visitors should continue to practice physical distancing and good personal hygiene as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Here are a review of precautions that you should take to protect yourselves, your families, and the community:

- Cover your coughs and sneezes.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

- Avoid touching your face.

- Keep 6 feet of distance from others.

- Monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19. If you develop symptoms, stay home and call your health care provider to see how you can get tested.

- Stay home if you are sick.

- Follow quarantine and isolation guidelines if you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or if you are a close contact or household contact of someone with COVID-19.

- Wear a mask when you have to go out to public places.

- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

- Do not hold large gatherings.

- Do not visit long term care facilities.

- Avoid unnecessary travel and if you must travel, complete 14 day quarantine after your return.

- Stay home if you are at high risk for complications from the virus and/or if you are concerned about catching the virus.

“Our community has done a good job social distancing,” said Bonjean. “Now is a crucial time for everyone to continue doing their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Marinette County Public Health will continue to monitor the situation closely and will notify the public of any updates.

Additional COVID-19 Resources

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.