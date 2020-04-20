1 dead in Marinette County fire

An elderly Marinette County woman is dead after a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 12:40 a.m. Monday, said Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve. Marinette County Dispatch received a call from a Town of Wagner resident on Snyder Road who said they believed a neighbor's house was on fire. The fire was in a secluded area with no other homes close by.

Human remains found at the home are believed to be those of an elderly woman who lived at the home alone, said Sauve. Her name will be released once positive identification is made and family is notified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshal is on the scene investigating with the Wisconsin DNR Fire Service, Mareinette County Sheriff's Office and the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

The house was a total loss. The fire spread into the grass and woods and was eventually all extinguished.

Wagner Fire, Wausaukee Fire, Grover Porterfield Fire, Mellen Township Fire, Wausaukee Rescue, Wisconsin Public Service, Wisconsin DNR Fire and Marinette County Sheriff's Office deputies all responded to the scene.