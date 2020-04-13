Marinette County Public Health announces first death due to COVID-19

Marinette County Public Health confirmed the first death of a Marinette County resident due to COVID-19.

The COVID-19 death was for a 73-year-old man. No other details were provided by public health.

Public health has completed the contact tracing and notified individuals that came into close with this person.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this gentleman,” said Molly Bonjean, BSN, RN. “It’s important for our community to come together during these difficult times and all do our part to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.”

“Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by this death and to all those suffering from this virus,” said Gov. Evers. “We are committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and I want to recognize the hard work and bravery of our nurses, doctors, local and tribal health departments, and state health officials, and all those on the front lines to save lives. Together we will get through this historic health challenge.”

“We are very saddened by the death of this individual, and my heart goes out to the family, community, health providers and public health officials,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We are working nonstop with medical staff across the state to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help protect the health and safety of Wisconsinites.”

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers has issued a Safer at Home order that prohibits all nonessential travel and urges individuals in the State of Wisconsin to stay at home or their place of residence until 8 a.m. on April 24, 2020, or a superseding order is issued. Individuals do not need special permission to leave their homes, but they must comply with this order as to when it is permissible to leave home.

Marinette County Public Health is working with state and local partners and health care providers to adjust the response to COVID-19 as needed.

The public should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including:

- Avoid social gatherings with people of all ages (including play dates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitors in your home, and non-essential workers in your house);

- Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water;

- Covering coughs and sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands);

- Regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces;

- Not shaking hands;

- Avoiding touching your face; and

- Staying home. This is a rapidly evolving situation and we encourage the public to frequently monitor the Marinette County website or the State of Wisconsin website.