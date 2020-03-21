Mares-Z-Doats encourages only essential shopping

Mares-Z-Doats is making it easier and safer for customers purchasing essential products for pets.

Starting this week, they are allowing orders to be taken on the phone. Store staff will gather the products, complete payment through the phone and deliver the products out to customer’s car.

The store remains open for customers, and employees are taking extra measures to sanitize surfaces on a regular basis. However, they are also asking customers to consider waiting to make purchases that might not be needed at this time.

“I encourage and I urge people to really try and limit to buying necessities and focus on the stuff that your pet needs to survive at this time just to limit traffic and social interaction,” said Andy Hallinen, Manager at Mares-Z-Doats.

Mares-Z-Doats is adjusting their hours during the coronavirus outbreak. They are open Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and are closed on Sundays.