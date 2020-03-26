March 30 Marquette City Commission meeting to be held via video conferencing

Due to Executive Order 2020-21, the March 30 City Commission meeting will be held virtually and City Commissioners and staff will attend remotely through Zoom video conferencing.

This meeting will be streamed on Channel 191 and on the City of Marquette YouTube channel. Please note that the YouTube livestream will have at least a 20 second delay.

There will be three options for public participation in this meeting: video conferencing, phone conferencing or written comment. There will be two public comment periods for the meeting, one at the beginning and one at the end. Comments will be limited to three minutes and speakers must give their name and address. Written comments will be limited to 500 words.

Members of the public wishing to make a video comment will need to visit https://us04web.zoom.us/j/569931650 on a computer or smart device that has a camera.

Members of the public wishing to call in and make a comment over the phone will need to call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID (569 931 650).

When participating via video or phone conferencing, you will be placed into a virtual lobby/on-hold until the Public Comment portions of the meetings are reached. Once Public Comment begins, the Mayor will go through the list and provide each commenter with the opportunity to address the Commission. It is recommended that participants follow the meeting on Channel 191 or YouTube to know when the Public Comment portion is occurring and to be ready to make their comment.

The video and phone conference lobby will open at 5:50 p.m. on March 30. Written comments can be submitted using the form at www.marquettemi.gov/publiccomment/ or directly to shobbins@marquettemi.gov. Written submissions will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Monday, March 30.