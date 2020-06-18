Manistique man wanted for questioning after attempted homicide in Inwood Township

Michigan State Police are in search of a Manistique man after an attempted homicide Wednesday evening.

The Michigan State Police say troopers from the Gladstone Post were dispatched to an address in Inwood Township at approximately 6:12 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting.

Investigation determined that a Manistique resident was shot and critically injured. The victim was airlifted to Marquette for further treatment. The person's condition is unknown at this time.

Trevor Gault is being sought for questioning related to the incident.

Anyone with knowledge of Gault's whereabouts is asked to contact Michigan State Police at (906)428-4411 or call 911.