UPDATE: Manistique man identified after fatal crash in Schoolcraft County

UPDATE: March 3, 2020

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 33-year-old Brandon Burt of Manistique.

----------

A Manistique man is dead after his vehicle went off the road and crashed into trees Wednesday evening.

The Michigan State Police Gladstone post says that at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday, troopers were called to a single-vehicle crash in Cooks on Schoolcraft County Road 442 near 437.

The vehicle, driven by a 33-year-old Manistique man, was east bound on County Road 442 when he lost control of the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit trees. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

The Michigan State Police was assisted at the scene by the Sault Tribal Police, Inwood Township Fire Department, EMS, Manistique Public Safety and Burns Towing.

