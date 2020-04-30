Manistique community helping one another during difficult times

The Manistique community is pulling together to help people in need, especially those impacted by COVID-19.

While the country is on pause, people are still finding ways to make the world 'go-round' despite our current situation.

"This is what I do, this what I like, this is what I love,” said Penny Carlson, a volunteer at Thursday’s event.

Normally, Carlson says she's working alongside Feeding America, making sure veterans are fed because through personal relationships, she knows some heroes who go without food.

But this time, she realizes the need for her service is even greater due to the amount of people in her community being impacted by COVID-19.

"We have some people come through to get food for other families that can't come out,” explained Carlson. “We have some people come pick up 5 or 6 boxes for everybody so it's important to be able to take care of our community, and get food out to the needy."

On a normal day, the Good Neighbor Services Director says they average feeding around 500 families.

But on Thursday, Margo Withey believes they fed 600 or more families.

"It gives you a really good feeling to know that you're blessing somebody else with something that they may not be able to have,” said Margo Withey, the Good Neighbor Services Director.

Withey explains the group did try to social distance themselves from one another, but couldn't because they didn't have enough working space.

"We all have masks on. Everybody's wearing gloves, and yeah we're not 6 feet apart, but we just weren't able to do it."

Withey isn't sure when the next Feeding America truck will return.

But she encourages anyone in their community needing food or additional assistance with heating and lights to visit their food pantry.

Good Neighbor Services is also accepting donations during this time too.