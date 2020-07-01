Manisitique man, woman arrested on drug charges

Two Manisitique residents have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation into meth and other drug trafficking in the City of Manistique.

According to the Manistique Public Safety Department, officers conducted an investigation at 630 Garden Avenue in the city at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. The search warrant issued led to the seizure of methamphetamine, a suspected working meth lab, and the arrest of two Manisitique residents, 28-year-old Angie Jean Gwaltney, and 27-year-old Michael Jacob Murray.

Gwaltney and Murray were lodged at the Schoolcraft County Jail and children found at the residence were removed from the home and turned over to relatives.

Gwaltney is facing the following charges:

- Delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by 20 years and/or $25,000

- Operating/maintaining a meth lab, a felony punishable by 20 years and/or $25,000

- Purchase/possession of ephedrine/pseudoephdrine to make meth, a felony punishable by 5 years and/or $5,000

Her bond was set at $500,000 cash and her next court appearance is scheduled for July 20.

Murray is facing the following charges:

- Delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by 20 years and/or $25,000

- Operating/maintaining a meth lab, a felony punishable by 20 years and/or $25,000

His bond was also set at $500,000 cash and his next court appearance is schedule for July 20.

Both were arraigned on the above charges on Wednesday, July 1, in the 93rd District Court and future court dates have not been determined.

Manistique Public Safety Department was assisted by troopers from the Michigan State Police Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), to remove hazardous materials and the suspected active meth lab from the scene. The Manistique Public Safety Fire Division also assisted with lab clean-up and safety.

The investigation into methamphetamine and illegal narcotics use and trafficking in Manistique and Schoolcraft County is ongoing.

No further details will be released at this time.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as additional information becomes available.

