Man shot in Chippewa County

The Michigan State Police is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Chippewa County.

Around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Michigan State Police responded to Trout Lake Township to help a man with a gunshot wound. That man was brought to Straits Hospital in St. Ignace for treatment. His conditions is unknown, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Michigan State Police say this is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

TV6 and FOX UP will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

